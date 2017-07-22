Sunny Leone Says Daughter Nisha Is 'Adorable'

Highlights Sunny Leone adopted 21-month-old Nisha from a Latur orphanage Celebs have been congratulating Sunny for the new addition in the family "The three of you look lovely together," tweeted Vivek Oberoi

Many congratulations @SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99 !So proud of u both, such an inspiring & noble gesture! The three of u look lovely together — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) July 21, 2017

I don't know about us...but Nisha is adorable. Lol https://t.co/vs0XunlEMD — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 21, 2017

Congratulations @SunnyLeone & @DanielWeber99#NishaKaurWeber is absolutely adorable. She n me have one thing in common - our roots -Latur https://t.co/mOHoqfA288 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2017

Hey you two! Congratulations. Very very happy for you :-) @SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 21, 2017

@SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99 wonderful news !! Congratulations to both of you; and love and wishes to the adorable Nisha. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) July 21, 2017

Congratulations @SunnyLeone and Danielweber and big love to your angel. She's just adorable. Bless you guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2017

Congratulations @SunnyLeone n @DanielWeber99 on starting a family! Blessings to little Nisha n Wish u guys all the happiness! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) July 21, 2017