Sunny Leone Says Daughter Nisha Is 'Adorable'

Sunny Leone recently adopted a baby girl named Nisha and she says her almost 2-year-old toddler is 'adorable'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 22, 2017 14:47 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sunny Leone Says Daughter Nisha Is 'Adorable'

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber. (Image courtesy: Sunny Leone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sunny Leone adopted 21-month-old Nisha from a Latur orphanage
  2. Celebs have been congratulating Sunny for the new addition in the family
  3. "The three of you look lovely together," tweeted Vivek Oberoi
Sunny Leone, who recently adopted a baby girl named Nisha from Latur (in Maharashtra), says her almost 2-year-old daughter is 'adorable.' Sunny's Bollywood friends have flooded her Twitter with congratulatory messages and one such message from actor Vivek Oberoi read: "So proud of you both, such an inspiring and noble gesture. The three of you look lovely together." To this Sunny Leone replied: "I don't know about us but Nisha is adorable. Lol." And she is adorable Sunny. Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber, who is also her manager. Other celebs who've congratulated Sunny and Daniel are her Mastizaade Vir Das, Raees director Rahul Dholakia.
 
 

Here are other reactions:
 
 
 
 
 

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sunny Leone said that she and Daniel Weber had made up their mind for adaptation almost two years ago but Nisha came into their lives only a few weeks back. "I truly believe that Nisha chose us, we didn't choose Nisha," she said. Sunny Leone, who is busy with multiple projects - films, television and her recently launched fashion line - told Hindustan Times that she will make changes to her schedule to make maximum time for Nisha. "She is still a tiny baby right now, so we can structure our lives and figure out how we are going to move forward with projects," she said. Sunny Leone will soon travel to London for a project but Nisha will not accompany her because her travel documents aren't ready yet. Therefore, Daniel says he'll stay back to look after Nisha.

Sunny Leone will be next seen in a cameo in Baadshaho and she also features opposite Arbaz Khan in Tera Intezaar, which releases later this year.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READ'JioPhone TV Cable' Launched With Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer. Details Here
sunny leonesunny leone daughtersunny leone nisha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................