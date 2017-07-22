Sunny Leone Says Daughter Nisha Is 'Adorable'

Highlights
- Sunny Leone adopted 21-month-old Nisha from a Latur orphanage
- Celebs have been congratulating Sunny for the new addition in the family
- "The three of you look lovely together," tweeted Vivek Oberoi
Many congratulations @SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99 !So proud of u both, such an inspiring & noble gesture! The three of u look lovely together— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) July 21, 2017
I don't know about us...but Nisha is adorable. Lol https://t.co/vs0XunlEMD— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 21, 2017
Here are other reactions:
Congratulations @SunnyLeone & @DanielWeber99#NishaKaurWeber is absolutely adorable. She n me have one thing in common - our roots -Latur https://t.co/mOHoqfA288— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2017
Hey you two! Congratulations. Very very happy for you :-) @SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 21, 2017
@SunnyLeone@DanielWeber99 wonderful news !! Congratulations to both of you; and love and wishes to the adorable Nisha.— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) July 21, 2017
Congratulations @SunnyLeone and Danielweber and big love to your angel. She's just adorable. Bless you guys— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 21, 2017
Congratulations @SunnyLeone n @DanielWeber99 on starting a family! Blessings to little Nisha n Wish u guys all the happiness!— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) July 21, 2017
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sunny Leone said that she and Daniel Weber had made up their mind for adaptation almost two years ago but Nisha came into their lives only a few weeks back. "I truly believe that Nisha chose us, we didn't choose Nisha," she said. Sunny Leone, who is busy with multiple projects - films, television and her recently launched fashion line - told Hindustan Times that she will make changes to her schedule to make maximum time for Nisha. "She is still a tiny baby right now, so we can structure our lives and figure out how we are going to move forward with projects," she said. Sunny Leone will soon travel to London for a project but Nisha will not accompany her because her travel documents aren't ready yet. Therefore, Daniel says he'll stay back to look after Nisha.
Sunny Leone will be next seen in a cameo in Baadshaho and she also features opposite Arbaz Khan in Tera Intezaar, which releases later this year.