Sunny Deol On His 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' (And Please Don't Ask Him To Dance) Sunny Deol said, "It does not bother me. Anything happens, irrespective of whether it is related to me or not, and my dhai kilo ka haath memes flood social media. At least, I can make people chuckle."

Sunny Deol in Ghayal. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "I can make people chuckle," said Sunny Deol "Everyone cannot be a Hrithik," said Sunny Deol Sunny Deol will feature in Poster Boys, co-starring Bobby Deol Ghayal - Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahi ... utth jata hai? Since then, Sunny Deol's dhai kilo ka haath has become a force to reckon with. Sunny Deol, who is all set to feature in Poster Boys, co-starring brother Bobby Deol, is glad that he can make people chuckle with his dhai kilo ka haath, reports mid-day. The 59-year-old actor thinks that his dhai kilo ka haath image will not leave him. "It does not bother me. Anything happens, irrespective of whether it is related to me or not, and my dhai kilo ka haath memes flood social media. At least, I can make people chuckle," mid-day quoted Sunny Deol as saying.



The Apne actor also revealed what pulls him back on trying something new. When mid-day asked him why he does not get too many film offers despite his acting prowess, he said, "I'm still trying to figure what keeps filmmakers away from me. I am ready to take on all types of roles. There is no apprehension about trying something new." He added, "Except when it comes to dance."



Sunny Deol has no fears in admitting that he is "no Hrithik Roshan". With honesty, he said, "Dance rehearsals scare me, but over time, I have conquered my fears. 90 per cent of us are not dancers, everyone cannot be a Hrithik. We just enjoy the music and let the energy out," reports mid-day.



He also shared with mid-day that he is no longer an introvert that he used to be. About Shreyas Talpade, who is making his directorial debut with Poster Boys, Sunny said, "I had no reservations about him calling the shots. Bob (brother Bobby Deol) and I had a blast shooting for the film. You'll see me in a new light." Sunny Deol plays a selfie addict in Poster Boys. "Shreyas and Bobby made me go on a pouting spree," Sunny laughed and told mid-day.



After Poster Boys, Sunny Deol will focus on the third film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Also, Dharmendra's grandson Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is directed by Sunny Deol.



Poster Boys is the remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz. It is inspired by a real life incident about three porters who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster.



Poster Boys is scheduled to release on September 8.



