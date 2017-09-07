Sunny Deol On Gadar's 'Hand Pump Scene': Was Not Supposed To Be Funny "This was an impulse decision taken by a furious father and husband for his family," said Sunny Deol

Share EMAIL PRINT Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "This scene was not supposed to be a funny one," he said "Although people laugh it out now..." he added "...(Just) even thinking about the scene," he continued Zindagi ka doosra naam problem hai" is just one of the many life lessons bestowed upon us by Sunny Deol, courtesy his films. From his fight sequences in Ghatak and Ghayal to patriotism drenched dialogues in Border, the 59-year-old actor has always made the presence of his iconic dhai kilo ka haath felt and in case you don't know, these are cult references now. Sunny Deol, who is all set to take over the theatres with his upcoming comedy Poster Boys, had previously told Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was not supposed to make the audience crack up.



But it did and has been doing so. Kya karein, meme ka zamana hai!



Whether Sunny Deol likes it or not, he should know that certain sections of the Internet are ruthless and often resort to the iconic scene for the subject of memes and jokes. Here are some, try not to laugh, okay?



"It's Sunny Deol's birthday. Hope he rips the candle off his cake and stabs someone in the eye with it."



"Wife and kid got kidnapped, destroy the village water pump."



"Oye yeh kya bol diya, ukhadu kya hand pump?"



The part which Sunny Deol is referring to plays out like this in the 2001 movie. Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri) summons a true blue Indian Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) to the mosque and asks him to say "Hindustan murdabad!" This infuriates Tara Singh when he literally uproots the lone hand pump on the mosque premises for a face-off with an angry mob. He wins, of course. Ameesha Patel, who played his wife Sakeena in the movie, is also there, watching.



In his interview, Mr Deol said such a situation is possible even IRL. Read what he told



Behold the glory of Sunny Deol:





Looking forward to more such hand-tearing (Ziddi), hand pump lifting scenes in the near future.



In Poster Boys co-stars with his brother Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. Poster Boys, which is the remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz, is directed by Shreyas Talpade. It is scheduled to hit screens on September 8.





