Sunil Grover Reportedly Doubled His Fee After Quitting Kapil Sharma's Show

The mid-air altercation between warring comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had contrasting effects on the career graphs of the two. The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a sudden dip in popularity with dwindling viewership ratings after Sunil quit the show to do solo gigs, special appearances and live shows. Now, a report in DNA states that Sunil has doubled his fee after exiting Kapil's show and only wants to sign up for "guest appearances and stage shows." According to the DNA report, Sunil Grover's remuneration has gone up by 100% - the actor comedian previously charged Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode but now he demands a reported amount of Rs 13-14 lakhs for a single appearance. "Sunil has been getting some really good offers for shows but he's focussing on guest appearances and stage shows. Sunil was previously charging Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode on Kapil's show. Now, he charges around 13-14 lakhs per appearance," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Highlights
- Sunil is reportedly charging Rs 13-14 lakhs per appearance
- He will make guest appearances in Krushna Abhishek's show
- Kapil's contract with the channel has reportedly not been renewed
Meanwhile, Sony Entertainment Television, which airs The Kapil Sharma Show, has signed Kapil's rival comedian Krushna Abhishek to headline a new comedy series titled Comedy Company, which will also feature guest appearances by Sunil Grover. Amidst speculation about Sunil's upcoming projects and shows, it was revealed last month that the 39-year-old comedian will not sign up for one particular show permanently. "After his fight with Kapil Shama, Sunil Grover doesn't want to take on any show permanently. However, he will make guest appearances on Comedy Company playing different characters. He doesn't want to be bound to any one show or channel," a source close to Sunil had told DNA. However, Kapil was also looking forward to getting a contract worth Rs 107 crores renewed with Sony, which has been stalled, reported DNA.
Things are not really in order for Kapil Sharma. He recently reportedly failed to shoot two new episodes for being unwell - once for a show with the cast of Mubarakan and then for an episode with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Earlier this month, a source told Indian Express that Team Mubarakan "waited for hours" for Kapil to turn up on sets while Arjun Kapoor (who stars in Mubarakan) later tweeted a clarification of sorts: "He didn't keep us waiting. He unfortunately fell sick. The Mubarakan team wishes Kapil Sharma gets well soon and keeps making us smile." According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kapil fainted ahead of a promotional episode for Jab Harry Met Sejal for being stressed, following which the shoot was cancelled.
In an interview to Daily Bhaskar over the weekend, Kapil's sister Pooja admitted to Kapil being diagnosed with low blood pressure and added that he's been advised complete bed rest. "He is taking lot of stress due to low TRP of his show," she told Daily Bhaskar. Kapil's co-star Kiku Sharda dismissed reports that the show host is under depression and told Bollywood Life: "Kapil's absence due to his ill-health has fanned stupid speculations. I don't want to comment and fan all this further. We have started shooting for the coming weekend."
Kiku Sharda is the only celebrity comedian who continued to be in Team Kapil Sharma after Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra left the show citing creative differences. Mr Prabhakar recently made a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show while Ali Asgar will be seen in The Drama Company.