Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Slut-Shamed For Azaan Tweets, Wants To Settle Debate 'Amicably'

"No matter what a woman is trying to say or do in India, she is attacked sexually and that has to stop," said Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 17:17 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I'm hoping to take up the matter with authorities," she said
  2. She wants "to have it resolved in an amicable way"
  3. Ms Krishnamoorthi was slut-shamed last month after tweeting about azaan
It was only last month when singer and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police after being ruthlessly trolled and slut-shamed on Twitter for her tweets protesting against the timing of the azaan (the morning call to prayer). Now, Ms Krishnamoorthi is looking forward to take the matter forward with an interaction with higher authorities. "I'm hoping to take up the matter of the azaan with authorities once again and have it resolved in an amicable way," she told news agency IANS in an interview. Ms Krishnamoorthi, who previously criticised the practice of azaan in strongly worded tweets, added:"Azaan or bhajan, no religion has the right to cause unnecessary noise pollution or flout laws," reported IANS.

In July, Ms Krishnamoorthi had thanked the Mumbai Police for taking immediate action against the haters who posted abusive comments following her tweet which read: "Came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity." In her new interview, she revealed the trolls had their accounts suspended and that the she was also provided with security at her residence.
 

However, explaining her decision to head to the cops, she said: "The misogyny in our country and general disrespect towards women is disgusting and certainly cannot be ignored. It doesn't bother me at a personal level, but can you imagine what it does to younger and more vulnerable women? It's shameful. No matter what a woman is trying to say or do in India, she is attacked sexually and that has to stop."
 

Ms Krishnamoorthi had followed up her tweet about azaan with responses for comments in favour and against her tweet.
 
 

After enduring days of trolling, she shared a collage of the offensive comments she received on Twitter.
 

Ms Krishnamoorthi is the second celebrity to have complained on Twitter about azaan after singer Sonu Nigam, who later deleted his Twitter account.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi currently busy with shows of the stage adaptation of her own novel Drama Queen. She is best-known for work in films like husband Shekhar Kapur's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. She appeared on the TV show Chunauti and had a successful musical career in the 90s. She was last seen in the 2010 film Rann.

(With IANS inputs)

