Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Slut-Shamed For Azaan Tweets, Wants To Settle Debate 'Amicably'

"No religion has the right to cause noise pollution," said the singer-actress

Highlights "I'm hoping to take up the matter with authorities," she said She wants "to have it resolved in an amicable way" Ms Krishnamoorthi was slut-shamed last month after tweeting about azaan

came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized https://t.co/PBT94NtuGN — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Loudspeakers are not allowed between 10 pm to 6 am. Yet this law is repeatedly broken for azaan . Poilce & everyone else turns a blind eye. https://t.co/szr08QWP60 — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 24, 2017

Look at these perverts! Feel sorry for my India -with this kind of attitude towards women its no wonder we've become rape capital of d world pic.twitter.com/Hteg0IXRM8 — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 25, 2017