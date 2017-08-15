Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Slut-Shamed For Azaan Tweets, Wants To Settle Debate 'Amicably'

Highlights
In July, Ms Krishnamoorthi had thanked the Mumbai Police for taking immediate action against the haters who posted abusive comments following her tweet which read: "Came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity." In her new interview, she revealed the trolls had their accounts suspended and that the she was also provided with security at her residence.
came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
However, explaining her decision to head to the cops, she said: "The misogyny in our country and general disrespect towards women is disgusting and certainly cannot be ignored. It doesn't bother me at a personal level, but can you imagine what it does to younger and more vulnerable women? It's shameful. No matter what a woman is trying to say or do in India, she is attacked sexually and that has to stop."
Thank you @MumbaiPolice You are the best pic.twitter.com/IsaeSgPPUv— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 26, 2017
Ms Krishnamoorthi had followed up her tweet about azaan with responses for comments in favour and against her tweet.
nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized https://t.co/PBT94NtuGN— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
Loudspeakers are not allowed between 10 pm to 6 am. Yet this law is repeatedly broken for azaan . Poilce & everyone else turns a blind eye. https://t.co/szr08QWP60— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 24, 2017
After enduring days of trolling, she shared a collage of the offensive comments she received on Twitter.
Look at these perverts! Feel sorry for my India -with this kind of attitude towards women its no wonder we've become rape capital of d world pic.twitter.com/Hteg0IXRM8— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 25, 2017
Ms Krishnamoorthi is the second celebrity to have complained on Twitter about azaan after singer Sonu Nigam, who later deleted his Twitter account.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi currently busy with shows of the stage adaptation of her own novel Drama Queen. She is best-known for work in films like husband Shekhar Kapur's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. She appeared on the TV show Chunauti and had a successful musical career in the 90s. She was last seen in the 2010 film Rann.
(With IANS inputs)