Sridevi's 'Favourite' Person Joined The Kapoors For Lunch In Los Angeles

Actress Sridevi, who is holidaying in Los Angeles with filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, recently Instagrammed a picture of her 'family lunch' withdirector Ravi Udyawar. MOM is Sridevi's last release , which hit the screens in July. "Family lunch joined by my favourite," the 53-year-old actress captioned the post. Sridevi opted for a blue and white combination with tan boots while Jhanvi and Khushi took a chic route. The Kapoors posed for a happy picture along with Mr Udyawar. The family flew to Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. Here's the picture from Sridevi's lunch date.Last week, Sridevi updated her Instagram followers with a picture of herself with Jhanvi, 19, from Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo looked classic and stylish in their costumes. "LA with my baby," read the caption on Sridevi's post. Jhanvi is an aspiring actress and is prepping for her Bollywood debut. She will reportedly star in Karan Johar's adaptation of Hollywood filmWhile in LA, Sridevi also met Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. Both the actors co-starred with each other in 1996 film. SRK and Gauri were also in Los Angeles for a holiday with children Suhana and AbRam. SRK's elder son Aryan studies films in California., which was produced by Boney Kapoor, was Sridevi's 300th film. She co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in the film. Sridevi's performance inwas critically-acclaimed and the film earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office.