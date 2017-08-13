Sridevi Celebrates 54th Birthday. Here's What Rishi Kapoor, Kajol And Other Stars Said

Highlights
- "Many Happy Returns of the day!," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
- Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi co-starred in Chandni
- Sridevi last featured in MOM, which is her 300th film
@SrideviBKapoor Many Happy Returns of the day!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2017
Wishing my most fav actor a wonderful year ahead @SrideviBKapoor. 50 years working and making it look easy ;)— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 13, 2017
Wishing my favourite @SrideviBKapoor ji a very happy and healthy birthday.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 13, 2017
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Sridevi in which she is seen posing behind the camera. The picture reads, "Sridevi Kapoor- 'I am very simple. All these praises scare me. I feel like a newcomer.'"
See the picture here:
True treasure of Indian Cinema -wishing you a very Happy Birthday Mam @SrideviBKapoorpic.twitter.com/xoRUVdiX7t— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 13, 2017
Shekhar Kapur, who directed Sridevi's 1987 super-hit film Mr India, shared a nostalgic photograph. In the picture, Sridevi and the filmmaker can be seen having a deep conversation on the sets of the film. "Memories of great times .. @SrideviBKapoor and I on sets of #MrIndia. There was so much joy in making that film, and Sridevi was so amazing!," Mr Kapur tweeted.
Memories of great times .. @SrideviBKapoor and I on sets of #MrIndia. There was so much joy in making that film, and Sridevi was so amazing! pic.twitter.com/l6mtT1UAHW— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 7, 2017
Wish you a many many happy returns of this day @SrideviBKapoor respect your dedication.. pic.twitter.com/WnXAwtkOSD— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) August 13, 2017
Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four with M A Thirumugham's Thunaivan. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in 1975 movie Julie.
Sridevi last featured in MOM, which is her 300th film.
In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Sridevi said that she has never let success go to her head.
"I have never felt that I am a star. It never came to my mind. The day you start feeling it, you will move back (in your career). For me stardom is feeling happiness and being positive," PTI quoted Sridevi as saying.
Happy Birthday, Sridevi!
(With PTI inputs)