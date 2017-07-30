Sonam Kapoor Surprises Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja With 'Best Birthday Gift!'

Sonam Kapoor gifted a sports bike to her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja on his birthday. She also arranged his meeting with one of the renowned extreme bicycle sportsperson Nigel Sylvester

Updated: July 30, 2017
Sonam Kapoor photographed with Anand Ahuja (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

  1. "Best birthday gift! @sonamkapoor," wrote Anand Ahuja
  2. "Birthday boy with his new bike," wrote Sonam Kapoor
  3. "@anandahuja was like a kid in a candy shop!," wrote Sonam
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in New York with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, celebrated his birthday by planning a special surprise for him. The 32-year-old actress not only gifted a sports bike to Anand but also arranged his meeting with one of the renowned extreme bicycle sportsperson Nigel Sylvester. Anand Ahuja, who was overwhelmed with her gesture, shared some wonderful pictures of them enjoying the session. "Best birthday gift! @sonamkapoor. Thank you for the hook-up @nigelsylvester," he wrote. Sonam Kapoor also posted a few pictures on her Instagram account. One of the pictures was captioned as, "Birthday boy with his new bike.. thank you for helping us out @nigelsylvester ! @anandahuja was like a kid in a candy shop!"

See the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja here:
 
 

Best birthday gift! @sonamkapoor Thank you for the hook up @nigelsylvester

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

 
 
 

just met the coolest guy on a bike @nigelsylvester

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Anand Ahuja on Instagram which received a lot of love from all her fans and followers. The picture had garnered over one lakh likes in less than three hours.
 
 

You talkin to me???

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Earlier this month, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor would soon be getting engaged to Anand Ahuja. However, the Dolly Ki Doli refuted the reports in a statement. She said, "If I do get married or engaged I'll announce it on my own."
 

In a separate tweet, Sonam wrote, "There's so much going on in this world but my so called personal life is what you want to cover.. #notengagedatall #getalifelosers (sic).
 

Sonam Kapoor last featured in 2016 movie Neerja, for which she won a Special Mention National Award.

Sonam is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sonam Kapoor will also soon begin work for Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
 

