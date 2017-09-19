Sonam Kapoor Starting Two New Films Next Year. Yay!

Highlights
This is what Sonam wrote when a fan enquired 'What's your next movie?'
Padman, Dutt and veere di wedding. The filming gets done this year and they release next year! And next year I'm starting two new films! https://t.co/q9yCWH01bK— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 18, 2017
Sonam also revealed trivia like father Anil Kapoor is the biggest inspirational figure in her life and that her list of favourite movies include Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and Mr India.
Padman, which is set to hit screens on April 13 next year, is a biopic on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, played by Akshay - Sonam also co-stars with Radhika Apte in the film. Sonam will portray the role of Tina Munim in the Raj Kumar Hirani-directed biopic of Sanjay Dutt.
So far, there has only been regular updates from Veere Di Wedding sets on Sonam's social media feed. Veere Di Wedding began its first schedule in Delhi earlier this month, with Sonam joining a team also comprising Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. She recently shared a video featuring the director of the wedding drama Shashanka Ghosh.
This is why Veere Di wedding has been the most fun to shoot for. @vdwthefilm! https://t.co/uSfYyn9Mxr— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 19, 2017
Here are more from the sets of Veere Di Wedding, which will be produced by Sonam's sister Rhea.
To all my veeres!!! This one coming next year summer is for all my friends !!! Cause friends are the new family!!#BestieOverTheRestiepic.twitter.com/5jBNa1o3IM— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 18, 2017
A Sister is a forever friend. @RheaKapoor@vdwthefilmpic.twitter.com/kf9ZUbnbWk— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 18, 2017
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in as Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film Neerja, for which she received a National Award Special Mention.