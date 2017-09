Sonam Kapoor Starting Two New Films Next Year. Yay!

Highlights Sonam will be seen in three films next year "The filming gets done this year," she tweeted "And they release next year," she added

This will make Sonam Kapoor fans very, very happy. Sonam Kapoor is currently known to be part of three upcoming movies but there's more on her mind actually. The 32-year-old actress participated in an interactive Twitter session on Tuesday and revealed loads about herself and the Kapoor household. Answering one of the queries about her upcoming projects, Sonam said two of her new projects are lined up to go on floors next year. "Padman, Dutt and Veere Di Wedding. The filming gets done this year and they release next year! And next year I'm starting two new films," wrote Sonam. Sonam co-stars with Akshay Kumar in, with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding This is what Sonam wrote when a fan enquired 'What's your next movie?'Sonam also revealed trivia like father Anil Kapoor is the biggest inspirational figure in her life and that her list of favourite movies includeand, which is set to hit screens on April 13 next year, is a biopic on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, played by Akshay - Sonam also co-stars with Radhika Apte in the film. Sonam will portray the role of Tina Munim in the Raj Kumar Hirani-directed biopic of Sanjay Dutt.So far, there has only been regular updates fromsets on Sonam's social media feed.began its first schedule in Delhi earlier this month, with Sonam joining a team also comprising Kareena, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. She recently shared a video featuring the director of the wedding drama Shashanka Ghosh.Here are more from the sets of, which will be produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Sonam Kapoor was last seen in as Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film, for which she received a National Award Special Mention.