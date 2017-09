Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Got Veere Harshvardhan's Back

Highlights Harshvardhan was filming Bhavesh Joshi and is now on a vacation Sonam and Rhea are filming Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi "Safe to say 'I'll be back'," Harshvardhan wrote in caption

Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a cute boomerang video, which revealed his two tattoos - names of his elder sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor written on his back. Sonam, a National Award-winning actress, is the eldest of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's three children followed by Rhea, who is a filmmaker, and then Harshvardhan, who debuted in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra'slast year. Clearly, the Kapoor sister have their 'little brother's' back. In caption, Harshvardhan wrote: "Going on a vacation soon, safe to say 'I'll be back'." Last we heard, Harshvardhan was filmingwith vikramaditya Motwane and now, he seems to off on a well-deserved break.While Harshvardhan takes off for a vacation, his sisters only recently started filming their collaborationin New Delhi. Rhea is the producer of the film which features Sonam along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The quartet and Rhea have been sharing fabulous pictures and videos from the film's sets since they started last week., a wedding drama, is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who also madewith team Sonam and Rhea.Apart from, Sonam Kapoor hasand Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline. As for Harshvardhan, the actor updated that he will star in the biopic made on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra . Harshvardhan shared a picture from their recent meeting and wrote: "I'm stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!"The Kapoor siblings are on a roll.