Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Are Chillin' Like Villains On Vacation. See Pics

Chillin' out maxin', relaxin' all cool .... 2/3 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Shooting some bball outside of the school ... 3/3 @sonamkapoor A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

In West Philadelphia ... #bhaneonnike #gr8likewhoa ... 1/3 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Best birthday gift! @sonamkapoor Thank you for the hook up @nigelsylvester A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja continue to share updates from their vacation in the US. The couple recently made pit-stops at the Wharton School of Business inPhiladelphia and New York theme park Six Flags Great Adventure and uploaded entries on Instagram. Theactress and Anand are clearly having a gala time checking off places from their itinerary. On Wednesday, Anand shared a new selfie with Sonam and captioned the pic: "Chillin' out maxin', relaxin' all cool," which are lyrics from the theme song of the Will Smithsitcom. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be seen twinning in black oversized sunglasses. Guess who 'liked' the picture? Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor. Here's what Anand Ahuja shared:Anand Ahuja's Instagram posts reveal that he's a sports enthusiast. In one of his latest posts, Anand can be seen performing cool tricks with a basketball.Here's another post shared by Anand Ahuja in the three-part series:Sonam Kapoor shared a few posts from her recent photoshoot with designer Anita Dongre for Harper's Bazaar Bride magazine in the Big Apple. Sonam also celebrated Anand's birthday in New York last week. Sonam made his birthday very special by gifting him a bike. Anand shared the exclusive pictures on Instagram and also thanked the 32-year-old actress for the surprise birthday gift.Sonam Kapoor was last seen inand she has films like the Sanjay Dutt biopic (starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role) and R Balki's Padman, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, in the pipeline.