Sonakshi Sinha's Vacation Pictures Are Pure Fun

After having a gala time at the 2017 IIFA awards in New York City, actress Sonakshi Sinha decided to holiday in the USA. One look at the Akira actress' Instagram updates prove that she's having the time of her life in the Big Apple. Sonakshi is exploring the New York City thoroughly. From the Empire State Building to the Brooklyn Bridge, Sonakshi is exploring every nook and corner of the city. We can't take our eyes off from Sonakshi Sinha's pictures from Universal Studios Hollywood. She shared her pictures on Instagram that said 'Had the best day ever' (sic).
The Dabangg actress also posted a picture on her Instagram, where she is relaxing beside a river in New Jersey. She added hashtags like #natureschild and #happiness to her picture which said 'Sona in wonderland' (sic).
Sonakshi also shared a picture of the sunset and wrote: 'Sun kissed and wind swept'. (sic)
The Noor actress went sailing on the Hudson River on Sunday and looked gorgeous in a floral dress.
The actress seems to be in love with San Francisco as she shared her picture with a heart emoticon and expressing her happiness to be in SF again, while strolling down the Lombard street.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will feature in a movie co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and in Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq, which co-stars Akshaye Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra.
Bollywood stars are in a holiday mood and the USA appears to their favourite holiday destination of 2017. Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped his brief vacation in Los Angeles with his family while Sridevi was also spotted having a good time with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.