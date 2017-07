Sonakshi Sinha's Vacation Pictures Are Pure Fun

Highlights Sonakshi Sinha is holidaying in USA Sonakshi is relaxing beside a river in her latest Instagram post Sonakshi Sinha will feature in Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq

Had the best day ever at #UniversalStudios today!!! #sonastravels #losangeles #happytimes #jurassicpark #potterhead #frankenstein #simpsons A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Sona in wonderland #sonastravels #newjersey #natureschild #happiness A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Sun kissed and wind swept #sundayselfie #sonastravels #newyorkcity A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Sunset sailing on the #hudsonriver #sonastravels #newyorkcity #magiclight #sundayfunday A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Oh hello #SanFrancisco, we meet again #sonastravels #lombardstreet #thewindingroad #crookedstreet A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

After having a gala time at the 2017 IIFA awards in New York City, actress Sonakshi Sinha decided to holiday in the USA. One look at theactress' Instagram updates prove that she's having the time of her life in the Big Apple. Sonakshi is exploring the New York City thoroughly. From the Empire State Building to the Brooklyn Bridge, Sonakshi is exploring every nook and corner of the city. We can't take our eyes off from Sonakshi Sinha's pictures from Universal Studios Hollywood. She shared her pictures on Instagram that said 'Had the best day ever' (sic).Scroll right for more pics:Theactress also posted a picture on her Instagram, where she is relaxing beside a river in New Jersey. She added hashtags like #natureschild and #happiness to her picture which said 'Sona in wonderland' (sic).Sonakshi also shared a picture of the sunset and wrote: 'Sun kissed and wind swept'. (sic)Theactress went sailing on the Hudson River on Sunday and looked gorgeous in a floral dress.The actress seems to be in love with San Francisco as she shared her picture with a heart emoticon and expressing her happiness to be in SF again, while strolling down the Lombard street.Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will feature in a movie co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and in Abhay Chopra's, which co-stars Akshaye Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. Bollywood stars are in a holiday mood and the USA appears to their favourite holiday destination of 2017. Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped his brief vacation in Los Angeles with his family while Sridevi was also spotted having a good time with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.