Sonakshi Sinha Completes 7 Years In Bollywood, Says 'Can Go On For 70 More'

7 years of Dabangg = #7YearsOfSonakshi ! Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan , @arbaazSkhan and Abhinav Kashyap for THIS and all that followed pic.twitter.com/BlzFV0h4NU

And thank U all for the wishes and love thats been pouring in! You make me feel like i can go on for 70 more years #7YearsOfSonakshi