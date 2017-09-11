Sonakshi Sinha Completes 7 Years In Bollywood, Says 'Can Go On For 70 More'

Sonakshi Sinha completed seven years in the film industry as Dabangg celebrated the seventh year of its release. As Sonakshi correctly wrote on Twitter: "7 years of Dabangg = #7YearsOfSonakshi." In the same tweet, the 30-year-old actress also thanked her co-star Salman Khan and the film's producer Arbaaz Khan (also featured in a supporting role) for the film and "all that followed." In a separate tweet, Sonkashi thanked her fans for all the love and support and said: "You make me feel like I can go on for 70 more years." After Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha starred in blockbuster films such as Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 2 and R... Rajkumar. She also starred in several critically acclaimed films like Lootera and Akira to strike a perfect balance of genre.
Here's what Sonakshi Sinha tweeted after completing seven years in the film industry:
7 years of Dabangg = #7YearsOfSonakshi! Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan, @arbaazSkhan and Abhinav Kashyap for THIS and all that followed pic.twitter.com/BlzFV0h4NU— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2017
And thank U all for the wishes and love thats been pouring in! You make me feel like i can go on for 70 more years #7YearsOfSonakshi— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2017
In the beginning, Sonakshi featured in roles similar to that of Dabangg - like in Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Bullett Raja and Tevar. Now, Sonakshi has shifted her focus to meatier roles, in which she played the lead instead of the protagonist's girlfriend or wife. The AR Murugadoss-directed Akira is considered to be one of Sonakshi's best films till date (maybe after Lootera). Her last film Noor failed to tap good box office numbers but fetched fair reviews.
In addition, Sonakshi has appeared in several dance sequences like Go Govinda (OMG! Oh My God) and Nachan Farrate (All Is Well).
Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of actor politician Shatrughan Singha and Poonam Sinha. Luv and Kush Sinha are her brothers.
Sonakshi's upcoming film is Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. The film is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film of the same name.