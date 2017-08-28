Sona Mohapatra's Cutting Response To Mika Singh's Tweet On Ram Rahim

Singer Sona Mohapatra is winning the Internet after responding acerbically to her colleague Mika Singh's tweet from Friday sending his 'best wishes' to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, now sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape. Mika has been roundly slammed online for tweeting: "My best wishes to Gurmeet Ram Rahim bhaaji. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time." Sona, known for speaking her mind on social media, tweeted back: "Wah jee wah Mika jee. Aapke kitney achiever dost hain." See the tweets here:
Highlights
- "My best wishes to Gurmeet Ram Rahim bhaaji," Mika had tweeted
- Mika has been roundly slammed online for his tweet
- "Aapke kitney achiever dost hain," Sona Mohapatra responded in a tweet
My best wishes to @Gurmeetramrahim bhaaji .. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time..— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 25, 2017
Wah jee Wah Mika jee. Aap key kitney achiever dost hain! #RamRahimConvicted#RamRahimVerdict#Rapist#Godmanhttps://t.co/vMO37FNaz8— SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 26, 2017
Sona Mohapatra's sentiments were echoed through the comments thread on Mika Singh's tweet. "Very shameful ek rapist ko bachane ke lye pray kar rahe hain aap," read one response; "Please stop calling him a celebrity," said another; "Need to understand social responsibility," read a third. Other users said they had unfollowed the singer and that they would no longer listen to his music.
Mika Singh wasn't the only celebrity called out for a tweet on Ram Rahim. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was also accused of being 'shameless' and 'insensitive' to Friday's verdict and its bloody aftermath after plugging his new film A Gentleman in a post on the Ram Rahim case.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday of raping two female followers. After the verdict, violent clashes broke out in Panchkula, leaving 38 dead and 250 injured. Ram Rahim was handed a jail term of 10 years today. "Mujhe maaf kardo," he said after the sentencing, breaking down in tears.