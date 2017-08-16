Soha Ali Khan And Her Baby Bump Stole Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan's Thunder

Soha Ali Khan, who is heavily pregnant with her first child with Kunal Khemu, could not have missed the very-happening birthday party of her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. The 38-year-old actress dropped by at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's residence on Tuesday - Saif's birthday eve - to let her hair down but she was perhaps not prepared to steal the limelight from the birthday boy. Aww, poor Saif. In pictures posted on social media from inside the party, Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, all took turns to get clicked with Soha and her baby bump. Saif was nowhere to be seen for a while till Karisma Instagrammed one of him with the cake.
Highlights
- Soha is expecting her first child with Kunal Khemu
- She attended Saif's birthday party on Tuesday
- Sara and Ibrahim took turns to get clicked with Soha
Soha, who has been setting major fashion goals with her maternity wardrobe, opted for a blue floor-sweeping gown for the evening. Soha, who hand-picked her outfit from Nine Maternity Wear's collection, paired the dress with a golden headband. '#Greekfashion' is what she was aiming for - "Dressed to the nines! Who says you can't be comfortable and stylish?" Soha Instagrammed.
Meanwhile, other fashion highlights from the party featured Kareena and 24-year-old Sara. We predict Kareena's nude lip colour and Sarah's thigh-high denim boots could soon be topping the list of trends.
In June, Soha was trolled for wearing a sari at a family gathering - presumed to be her baby shower - for not being Muslim enough. "Shame on you, you are not Muslim," she was told in the comments thread while a major chunk of followers took up the cudgel for the actress on Instagram.
Soha Ali Khan, 38, married Kunal Khemu, 34, in 2015 and enjoyed a baby moon in London earlier this year. She made her debut with 2004's Bengali film Iti Srikanta and is also known for films like Rang De Basanti and Antarmahal. Soha and Saif are the children of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.