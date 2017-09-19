Smriti Irani Met Adnan Sami's Daughter Medina. And Their Pics Are Truly Adorable

Highlights
- "It was love at 1st sight between Smriti Irani ji & Medina," he wrote
- Baby Medina was cuddled in the arms of Smriti Irani
- They met PM Modi last weekend
Here are the adorable pictures.
A picture speaks a 1000 words & here its all about 'Love'! Indeed it was 'love at 1st sight' between @smritiirani ji & Medina. Thank You! pic.twitter.com/PIUbdMSVCe— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 18, 2017
Last weekend, the family met PM Modi and the pictures swiftly went viral. "It was extremely beautiful in the manner with which our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji welcomed us with his love and warmth. The way he played with and blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all. We enjoyed every memorable moment and thus are truly obliged," Adnan Sami wrote.
Baby Medina, Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi's first child was born this year in May. He introduced the little one via social media later in July. "It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you... May God bless her always," Adnan Sami wrote.
It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you...— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 12, 2017
May God bless her always... pic.twitter.com/FbSOPLxtqC
Adnan Sami is making his debut as an actor in a film titled Afghan - In Search Of A Home. He has provided playback for songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Noor E Khuda and Mera Jahan. He is best-known for albums such as Tera Chehra and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, got Indian citizenship in December 2015.