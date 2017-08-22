Sisters Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Shoot Together. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma shot together for a project on Monday. They have collaborated for the first time

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 22, 2017 12:48 IST
112 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sisters Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Shoot Together. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma in Mumbai (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Awesome day shooting with the sis," Karisma captioned her post
  2. Later, both of them were spotted in Mumbai with their mother Babita
  3. Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work and so is her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters shot together for a project on Monday. (Details about the project are unknown yet). Karisma, 43, posted a picture of herself with Kareena, 36, on Instagram and wrote, "Awesome day shooting with the sis," with the hashtags "something special" and "coming soon." Kareena is seen wearing a pink outfit while Karisma opted for a grey dress. This is for the first time Kareena and Karisma have collaborated for a project. Karisma has been one of the leading actresses' of the nineties while Kareena, who debuted in 2000, is currently one of the most popular stars of Bollywood.

See the picture which Karisma shared.
 
 

Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial#comingsoon#brandshoot

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



She also shared a boomerang video.
 
 

Fun day at work #sistersforever#loveyou

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Later in the day, Kareena and Karisma were spotted in Mumbai with their mother Babita. Karisma's children - daughter Samiera and son Kiaan - also accompanied them.
 
kareena ndtv

Kareena, Karisma, Babita in Mumbai


Kareena gave birth to Taimur last December and was on a maternity break till July. Taimur is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first child. The family together went for a Swiss vacation earlier in August.
 
kareena ndtv

Kareena and Saif at the airport with Taimur


Soon after returning to Mumbai, Kareena started prepping for her next release Veere Di Wedding. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

August has been a busy month for both Kareena and Karisma. Last week, they celebrated Saif's 47th birthday and over the weekend, the sisters together attended Soha Ali Khan's baby shower along with Taimur.

Here are some pictures.
 
 

Happy birthday saifu ! #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirst aboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 

Karisma Kapoor is best-known for films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa and Zubeidaa. Dangerous Ishhq (2012), her comeback film, tanked at the box office. Karisma co-starred with Saif in Hum Saath Saath Hain.
 

Trending

Share this story on

112 Shares
ALSO READAmit Shah Forces Shotgun Wedding For EPS, OPS
Karisma KapoorKareena Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................