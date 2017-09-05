Singh Is Kinng Sequel Starring Ranveer Singh? Could Be - But For This Problem Singh Is Kinng producer wants to cast Ranveer Singh in the sequel but director Vipul Shah is not letting go off the title rights

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh is currently filming Padmavati. (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh) New Delhi: Highlights I created the franchise, says Singh Is Kinng producer Shailendra Singh now has a 'sexier' title for the sequel His priority is to get Ranveer Singh on board Singh Is Kinng may get a sequel and the sequel may feature Ranveer Singh in lead role instead of Akshay Kumar. All of this can happen if Vipul Shah gives up the rights of the title Singh Is Kinng to producer Shailendra Singh, who told Singh Is Kinng 2. So why not give the title back gracefully? Be a gentleman!'"



But all's not over yet because Shailendra Singh added that he has now submitted a new title for registration, which he says is "sexier" than Singh Is Kinng. "I don't want to fight any longer," he told Singh Is Kinng, Shailendra Singh had to bend the knee when wanted to make Namastey London sequel with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. He



Shailendra Singh's current priority is to get Ranveer Singh onboard. The producer described Ranveer Singh as a "lethal combination of Salman Khan and Johnny Depp." He told



Ranveer Singh is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.



may get a sequel and the sequel may feature Ranveer Singh in lead role instead of Akshay Kumar. All of this can happen if Vipul Shah gives up the rights of the titleto producer Shailendra Singh, who told mid-day : "I created the franchise - the concept of the movie and the title was owned by me. I gifted it to Akshay, who, in turn, gave it to Vipul Shah. They have even thanked me for the title in the credit roll. I have been begging Vipul to return it to me, but he hasn't relented. Yesterday, I sent him a text saying, 'It's been more than nine years and it's obvious that you are not making. So why not give the title back gracefully? Be a gentleman!'"But all's not over yet because Shailendra Singh added that he has now submitted a new title for registration, which he says is "sexier" than. "I don't want to fight any longer," he told mid-day . Before, Shailendra Singh had to bend the knee when wanted to makesequel with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. He renamed the film Namastey Canada Shailendra Singh's current priority is to get Ranveer Singh onboard. The producer described Ranveer Singh as a "lethal combination of Salman Khan and Johnny Depp." He told mid-day : "The film will be a heist drama. As soon as the script is ready, we'll give him a narration."Ranveer Singh is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.