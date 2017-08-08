Simran New Poster: See Kangana Ranaut's 'Indefatigable Spirit'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta delighted everyone by sharing two new posters of his upcoming film Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut. In one of the posters, the 31-year-old actress looks gorgeous in a red off-shoulder dress and is seen gleefully smiling with a glass of wine next to her. In the other, she has been candidly captured walking the streets of USA. The poster has been captioned as, "The indefatigable spirit of #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel in #Simran." The director also announced that the trailer of the film will be unveiled later today. Simran has been extensively shot in Atlanta, United States. See the posters shared by Hansal Mehta here:
Here's the new #Simran poster! Trailer out today at 5.30pm IST. pic.twitter.com/qk3zPyovxA— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017
The indefatigable spirit of #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel in #Simran. Our trailer will be out today. Stay tuned! #SimranTrailerpic.twitter.com/ttgPcdgWkU— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 8, 2017
Simran has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh. The film also stars Soham Shah, Esha Tewari Pande, Manu Narayan, Aneesha Joshi and Rupinder Nagra in pivotal roles.
The teaser of Simran was unveiled by the makers of the film on May 15. Watch it here:
Simran is reportedly narrates the story of a young woman whose ambition to excel leads to her the world of crime.
Simran is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15.
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The film tanked at the box office as it failed to impress the critics and the audience.
After Simran, Kangana Ranuat will be seen in Manikarnika: Rani of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The film, directed by Krish, also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande and actor Ali Fazal.
Kangana will soon be making her debut as a producer and director with an English language short film The Touch.