Simran: Kangana Ranaut's Single Rehne De Is An Anthem For Single Women

The latest song of Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut has been unveiled by the makers of the film. The song, titled Single Rehne De, is fun and it will surely going to make you groove to its beats. The two-minute song features Kangana, who is trying to convince her father that she doesn't want to get married and loves being single. Kangana, who features as a Gujarati chokri in Simran, also tries to bribe her father with dhokla and tea in Single Rehne De, so that he doesn't bring a marriage proposal. Kangana can be seen wearing glitzy costumes and doing quirky dance moves in the song. The song also has a Gujarati rap, which makes it more interesting.
Single Rehne De is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar. The song is written by Vayu.
In Simran, Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of Praful Patel, a Gujarati woman who lives in New York and is a divorcee. However, she knows how to live her life to the fullest and confidently tries to woo men.
The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh. Simran is scheduled to hit the screens on September 15.
Meanwhile the Queen actress will also feature in Manikarnika: Rani of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai, directed by Krish.