Simran Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Film Shows 'Growth' Simran Box Office Collection: The movie opened to make Rs 2.77 crore on its first day at the theatres

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Simran Box Office Collection: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Simran's total amount is recorded to be Rs 6.53 crore The movie opened to make Rs 2.77 crore on its first day Simran raked in Rs 3.76 crores on Saturday Simran has bettered its performance on Saturday. Simran has been at the theatre for two days now and raked in Rs 3.76 crores on the second day, pushing the total amount to Rs 6.53 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie opened to make Rs 2.77 crore on its first day at the theatres and this is what Mr Adarsh tweeted about the film's collection figures on Saturday: "Simran witnessed 35.74% growth on Day 2." On Friday, Simran released along with Farhan Akhtar's jail drama Lucknow Central, which has scored Rs 4.86 crore so far. Simran's box office performance appears to be on the right track after the film was side lined

#Simran witnessed 35.74% growth on Day 2... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: Rs 6.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2017



Directed by Hansal Mehta, Simran casts Kangana Ranaut as a Gujarati character named Praful Patel, who actually earns her living as a housekeeping stuff but later, also doubles up as a bank robber.



, Raja Sen writes: "Hansal Mehta's Simran works best when breezing along with a light touch, when Ranaut effervescently befriends bartenders and cheerily refuses to take no for an answer. Unfortunately the film, doubling up as a showreel for the actress, pretends also to be a drama, a thriller, even a sweet romance. None of these other gears work well enough, and the eventual result is tedious."



Simran is Kangana Ranaut's second film this year after war drama Rangoon, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.





Kangana Ranaut's new filmhas bettered its performance on Saturday.has been at the theatre for two days now and raked in Rs 3.76 crores on the second day, pushing the total amount to Rs 6.53 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie opened to make Rs 2.77 crore on its first day at the theatres and this is what Mr Adarsh tweeted about the film's collection figures on Saturday: "Simran witnessed 35.74% growth on Day 2." On Friday,released along with Farhan Akhtar's jail drama, which has scored Rs 4.86 crore so far.'s box office performance appears to be on the right track after the film was side lined amidst the never ending interest about Kangana Ranaut's love life Directed by Hansal Mehta,casts Kangana Ranaut as a Gujarati character named Praful Patel, who actually earns her living as a housekeeping stuff but later, also doubles up as a bank robber. In his review for NDTV , Raja Sen writes: "Hansal Mehta's Simran works best when breezing along with a light touch, when Ranaut effervescently befriends bartenders and cheerily refuses to take no for an answer. Unfortunately the film, doubling up as a showreel for the actress, pretends also to be a drama, a thriller, even a sweet romance. None of these other gears work well enough, and the eventual result is tedious."is Kangana Ranaut's second film this year after war drama, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.