Simran Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Rs 2.77 Crore On Day 1 Simran is loosely based on the life of Sandeep Kaur, an NRI in the United States, who has been convicted of four bank robberies

Kangana Ranaut in Simran (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Kangana features as Praful Patel, a Gujarati woman, who is a divorcee The film also features Soham Shah, Esha Tewari Pande Simran has been directed by Hansal Mehta Simran is loosely based on the life of Sandeep Kaur, an NRI in the United States, who has been convicted of four bank robberies.



See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros... Fri 2.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017



Simran has been widely shot in Atlanta, United States. The film also features Soham Shah, Esha Tewari Pande, Manu Narayan, Aneesha Joshi and Rupinder Nagra in pivotal roles.



has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh.



Watch the trailer of Simran here:





In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen wrote that, "Kangana Ranaut's solid performance keeps the film watchable, but Simran is ultimately an exhausting film."



"Hansal Mehta's Simran works best when breezing along with a light touch, when Ranaut effervescently befriends bartenders and cheerily refuses to take no for an answer. Unfortunately the film, doubling up as a showreel for the actress, pretends also to be a drama, a thriller, even a sweet romance. None of these other gears work well enough, and the eventual result is tedious," wrote Mr Sen.



Simran released in the theatres along with Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central.





