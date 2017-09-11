Simbu, 3 Other Actors To Star In Mani Ratnam's Next Film Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Fahadh Faasil have already been finalised. Nani could be the fourth hero in Mani Ratnam's film

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Simbu in a still from Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Image courtesy: Actor_SimbuFC) Chennai: Highlights Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajessh are also part of film "It will be Mani Ratnam's biggest multi-starrer project," a source said A.R. Rahman will give music for the film Roja director said. "It's the biggest multi-starrer project of his career. Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Fahadh Faasil have already been finalised. Nani could be the fourth hero, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line," the source in the know of developments, told IANS.



An elated Aishwarya told IANS: "I'm thrilled. It's been my long time desire to work with Mani sir. I play one of the leads but I don't know with whom I will be paired yet."



Jyothika, in a media interaction last week, confirmed being part of the project.



"After Naachiyar, my next film will be with Mani Ratnam sir. I have taken the permission to announce but I can't divulge more information at this moment," she had said.



Lensman Santosh Sivan will crank the camera for the project, which will have music by A.R. Rahman.





