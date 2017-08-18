Sidharth Malhotra Took Jacqueline Fernandez On A Bike Ride Like A Gentleman Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra were seen riding a bike in Mumbai as part of the promotion of their upcoming film A Gentleman

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Jacqueline and Sidharth enjoyed a bike ride in Mumbai Both of them are busy with the promotion of A Gentleman A Gentleman releases on August 25 A Gentleman in a very cool way by riding a bike in Mumbai on Thursday. Sidharth was seen riding the bike while his co-star Jacqueline accompanied him and captured their bike ride on the phone. The Baar Baar Dekho actor wore a blue jacket while his Brothers' co-star looked all bling in rainbow sequin pants and a black top. The two actors enjoyed their ride a lot in Mumbai's monsoon. Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a double role in A Gentleman did not look sunder and susheel, but definitely looked risky on the bike.





The two actors are promoting A Gentleman in high spirits. They are often spotted at various places in Mumbai and also on the sets of TV reality shows.



On Wednesday, Sidharth and Jacqueline along with the music composers of A Gentleman launched the new song from the film titled Bandook Meri Laila.



A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. is about Gaurav (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who has to channel his inner gangster to impress Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez). Sidharth and Jacqueline shot for the film in Mumbai and Mauritius. The film will hit the screens on August 25.



Meanwhile, Sidharth is filming Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary while Jacqueline Fernandez will feature in Drive.



