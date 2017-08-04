Sidharth Malhotra Says He's 'Used To' Link-Up Rumours Sidharth Malhotra said: "The best thing to do is to accept it, it gives you a lot of peace, let it pass"

Sidharth Malhotra, who recently released his new song Chandralekha from his upcoming film, said, "Link-ups have become a norm," reported news agency PTI. The 32-year old actor, who is reportedly dating hisco-star Alia Bhatt, said that the only way one can deal with such stories is by making peace with them, reported PTI. Sidharth Malhotra, who will share screen space with actress Jacqueline Fernandez in their upcoming A Gentleman , told PTI: "I have made peace with it. That's something you have to do. It took me a while to understand it. Since I have no control on that, I can't change it."Theactor added, "The best thing to do is to accept it, it gives you a lot of peace, let it pass. Otherwise, I am used to the regular link-up rumours. I'll be disappointed if it doesn't happen. It's something to be taken lightly."Sidharth also shared that initially he was bothered about the link-up rumours but not now. Sidharth also shared a rumour he heard about himself with PTI. He said: "I have heard several "bizarre rumours" about myself, like I am related to fashion designer Manish Malhotra." He also added, "A lot of the people think I am related to Manish Malhotra, because they can't believe there are more Malhotra's in the world. Some websites claim my father is a doctor, mother a principal, I was born in Surat."It seems that theactor is least bothered about what others think of him or write about him.Sidharth will be seen in Raj and DK'sand Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, produced by Karan Johar.(With inputs from PTI)