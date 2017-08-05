Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Song Rocket Saiyyan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar Present The Ultimate Wedding Beat Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's Rocket Saiyyan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, is the perfect dance number for weddings

, the first song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan , is the perfect dance number for this wedding season. The song tracks Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha's (Bhumi) story from their courtship to marriage - pre-wedding photoshoot, rehearsals for mehndi andceremony and all thebetween the bride and groom. (For those who are married,will take you to back to your wedding days). It is sung by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya and Tanishk Bagchi and composed by Tanishk-Vayu. In Ayushmann suffers from gents' problem but is unable to convey it to his fiancée Bhumi. The peppy songdoesn't have a happy ending. What happens between Mudit and Sugandha? Well, we'll come to know about it only on September 1 (release date). Till then, enjoyis a remake of 2013 Tamil filmand is directed by filmmaker R S Prasanna. It has been shot in Delhi and Haridwar.The t railer of the film was released earlier this week . Watch it here.Ayushmann Khurrana debuted as an actor with Shoojit Sircar'sin which he played a 'sperm donor.' While Bhumi Pednekar debuted opposite Ayushmann with 2015's blockbusteris Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together.Of the film, co-producer Aanand L Rai earlier said, "is a funny and layered story. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part."