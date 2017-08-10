Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Song Kanha: Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana Fall In Love The second song of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, titled Kanha, has been unveiled by the makers of the film today

New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati Tanishq-Vayu have written the lyrics of the song The film, directed by R S Prasanna, will release on September 1 Kanha, shows how Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi) fall in love with each other ahead of their engagement. From their nok-jhoks to their first kiss, the song has beautifully captured the reality of every couple's bond. Kanha has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics of the song have been written by Tanishq-Vayu. The duo have also composed the music of this soulful song. Ayushmann and Bhumi will be seen reuniting onscreen after their 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha and their chemistry in the song is unmissable.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film, which is a remake of 2013 Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, has been extensively shot in Delhi and Haridwar.



The trailer ofShubh Mangal Saavdhan was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 1. In the movie, Ayushmann portrays the role of a Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit, who is dealing with a 'gents' problem.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also features Brijendra Kala, Shubhankar Tripathi, Anshul Chauhan and Anmol Bajaj in pivotal roles.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.



Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra. The 32-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao.



Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres this Friday. After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, she will reportedly feature in Abhishek Chaubey's next venture.





