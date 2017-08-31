Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Preview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar To Present Their Unique Love Story

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases tomorrow. Ayushmann and Bhumi are all set to meet you at the theatres as Mudit and Sugandha

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 31, 2017 21:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. (Image courtesy: Aanand L Rai)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by R S Prasanna
  2. Ayushmann deals with a 'gent's problem' in the film
  3. "It is not a film about erectile dysfunction," said Bhumi
The wait for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will be over tomorrow. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to meet you with their unique love story at the theatres tomorrow as Mudit and Sugandha - the onscreen characters they play in the movie. The trailer reveals how Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) falls in love with Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar). Later, their families agree to get Mudit and Sugandha married. However, Mudit is dealing with a 'gent's problem,' which Sugandha isn't aware of. The trailer also reveals how Mudit finds ways and tries new tricks to deal with his problem so that he can be with his love Sugandha. The film is totally a laugh riot, we bet.

Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:
 

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's trailer received a lot of appreciation from fans and followers. Not only fans but also Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement about the film and found the trailer hilarious. Karan Johar tweeted and said:
 

Of the film, Bhumi Pednekar said, "It should not be considered as a taboo. It is not a film about erectile dysfunction, it is a love story where the conflict is the problem that happens with the boy," reports news agency PTI.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film after 2015's blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.The film is directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Let's find out if Ayushmann finds a solution to his problem or not in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tomorrow.

Ayushmann KhurranaBhumi PednekarShubh Mangal Saavdhan

