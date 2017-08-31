Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Preview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar To Present Their Unique Love Story Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases tomorrow. Ayushmann and Bhumi are all set to meet you at the theatres as Mudit and Sugandha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. (Image courtesy: Aanand L Rai) New Delhi: Highlights Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by R S Prasanna Ayushmann deals with a 'gent's problem' in the film "It is not a film about erectile dysfunction," said Bhumi Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will be over tomorrow. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to meet you with their unique love story at the theatres tomorrow as Mudit and Sugandha - the onscreen characters they play in the movie. The trailer reveals how Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) falls in love with Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar). Later, their families agree to get Mudit and Sugandha married. However, Mudit is dealing with a 'gent's problem,' which Sugandha isn't aware of. The trailer also reveals how Mudit finds ways and tries new tricks to



Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer:





Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's trailer received a lot of appreciation from fans and followers. Not only fans but also Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement about the film and found the trailer hilarious. Karan Johar tweeted and said:

This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!! https://t.co/AygE5i6GO0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2017



Of the film, Bhumi Pednekar said, "



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film after 2015's blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.The film is directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai.



Let's find out if Ayushmann finds a solution to his problem or not in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tomorrow.



