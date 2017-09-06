Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Director On His Next 'Controversial' Project Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director R S Prasanna said that his next film will have the 'same humour and relatability.' "It will also have a very controversial subject, which I believe should not be controversial but talked about openly," he added

Filmmaker R S Prasanna's latest movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan , starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, is receiving positive reviews from everyone and now the director is all set to begin work on his next project. Speaking to news agency PTI, R S Prasanna said that Aanand L Rai, producer of, pitched him an idea for the next project. "I am greedy to tell a lot of different stories. Nothing is fixed as such, but yes, in...' I have explored what it is to be a man, in the next, which I have in mind. I am taking it to another level," PTI quoted R S Prasanna as saying."It (the next film) will have the same humour, relatability, honesty, which is tough. It will also have a very controversial subject, which I believe should not be controversial but talked about openly. But it has got nothing to do with sex," he added.On being asked whether he will be collaborating with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his next, R S Prasanna told PTI that 'nothing is official yet.'"This is something we have been discussing, though not actively. He (Rai) really loves it. This is something which really resonates with me a lot now," PTI quoted R S Prasanna as saying.R S Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana features as a Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit, who is dealing with a 'gent's problem.' The film, which released in theatres on September 1 along with Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho, has managed to collect Rs 19.84 crore at the box office so far.(With PTI inputs)