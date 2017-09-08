Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Has A 'Strong' First Week, Earns Rs. 24.03 Crore Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has managed to collect Rs 24.03 crore at the box office so far. The film earned Rs 2.07 crore on Thursday

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights The film earned Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day The film showed 'excellent' growth over the weekend Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has managed to collect Rs 24.03 crore at the box office so far. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: 24.03 cr. #SMS," tweeted Mr Adarsh. The film earned Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day. It showed 'excellent' growth over the weekend and managed to collect Rs 11.75 crore (Saturday - 5.56 crore and Sunday - 6.19 crore), according to Mr Adarsh.



See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan had a STRONG Week 1... Showed EXCELLENT GROWTH over the weekend... STEADY run on weekdays... #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

With a crowded Friday again [multiple films + holdover titles], #ShubhMangalSaavdhan will have to maintain the pace in Week 2... #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: 24.03 cr. #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been produced by Aanand L Rai, who has helmed films like Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa. The film, which is a remake of 2013 Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, deals with the subject of sexual disorder.



In the film,



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is worthy of applause for the way it breaks the patriarchal notions of masculinity that have been perpetuated ad infinitum by the popular strain of Indian cinema that has been built around a mard who feels no dard. Here the hero's anguish and bewilderment are real and his frailties, physical and emotional, aren't blamed upon anybody else but himself. It is he who's got to sort it out in the mind and the body, with, of course, a great deal of help from the woman in his life."



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015).



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released on September 1 along with Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho.





Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan not only received positive reviews from the film critics but has also been loved by the audience. The film, directed by R S Prasanna, had a 'strong' first week, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.has managed to collect Rs 24.03 crore at the box office so far. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: 24.03 cr. #SMS," tweeted Mr Adarsh. The film earned Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day. It showed 'excellent' growth over the weekend and managed to collect Rs 11.75 crore (Saturday - 5.56 crore and Sunday - 6.19 crore), according to Mr Adarsh.See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweets here:has been produced by Aanand L Rai, who has helmed films likeand. The film, which is a remake of 2013 Tamil movie, deals with the subject of sexual disorder.In the film, Ayushmann features as a Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit, who is dealing with a 'gent's problem.'In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "is worthy of applause for the way it breaks the patriarchal notions of masculinity that have been perpetuated ad infinitum by the popular strain of Indian cinema that has been built around awho feels no. Here the hero's anguish and bewilderment are real and his frailties, physical and emotional, aren't blamed upon anybody else but himself. It is he who's got to sort it out in the mind and the body, with, of course, a great deal of help from the woman in his life."is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Bhumi Pednekar after(2015).released on September 1 along with Ajay Devgn's