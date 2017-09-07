Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs. 21.96 Crore Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earned Rs 2.12 crore on Wednesday

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann and Bhumi in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earned Rs. 2.71 crore on its opening day The film managed to collect Rs. 14.46 crore over the weekend The film deals with the subject of sexual disorder Baadshaho, has received a positive review from the audience as well the film critics. The film, directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earned Rs 2.12 crore on Wednesday, a little less in comparison to its collection on Tuesday, which was Rs 2.85 crore. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: 21.96 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.



See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: 21.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017



On its opening weekend, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan showed a 'strong trend' and collected Rs 14.46 crore (Friday - 2.71 crore, Saturday - 5.56 crore and Sunday - 6.19 crore), reported Mr Adarsh.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder. The film is remake of 2013 Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham. In the film,



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks Ayushmann Khurrana's second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha.



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is worthy of applause for the way it breaks the patriarchal notions of masculinity that have been perpetuated ad infinitum by the popular strain of Indian cinema that has been built around a mard who feels no dard. Here the hero's anguish and bewilderment are real and his frailties, physical and emotional, aren't blamed upon anybody else but himself. It is he who's got to sort it out in the mind and the body, with, of course, a great deal of help from the woman in his life."



This Friday, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will be joined in the theatres with Arjun Rampal's Daddy and Sunny Deol's Poster Boys.





