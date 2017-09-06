Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs. 19.84 Crore Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's latest film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan showed growth at the box office on Tuesday and managed to collect Rs 2.85 crore

Share EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earned Rs. 2.71 crore on its opening day The film managed to collect Rs. 14.46 crore over the weekend Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in theatres along with Baadshaho Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is winning hearts and it has earned a total of Rs 19.84 crore so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The business of R S Prasanna-directed film showed growth at the box office on Tuesday and managed to collect Rs 2.85 crore, according to Mr Adarsh. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan biz JUMPS on Tue... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: 19.84 cr. India biz," he tweeted. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder and the fil showed a 'strong trend' on its opening weekend, earning Rs 14.46 crore (Friday - 2.71 crore, Saturday - 5.56 crore and Sunday - 6.19 crore), Mr Adarsh tweeted.



See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan biz JUMPS on Tue... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: 19.84 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2017



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The movie marks Ayushmann Khurrana's second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015).



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "mard who feels no dard. Here the hero's anguish and bewilderment are real and his frailties, physical and emotional, aren't blamed upon anybody else but himself. It is he who's got to sort it out in the mind and the body, with, of course, a great deal of help from the woman in his life."



in film and Bhumi features as Sugandha.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released in theatres along with Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.





