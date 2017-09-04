Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Over Rs 14 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earned Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday (Day 3), reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film deals with issues of 'gent's problem' and highlights how it is treated like a taboo in the society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together after 2015's Dum Lagake Haisha. Taran Adarsh describes the film's box office performance as, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan showed strong trending." Over the weekend, the film made over Rs 12 crore and the now stands at Rs 14.46 crore at the box office. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan managed to earn the most in Delhi NCR, Box Office India reports.
Highlights
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has so far earned Rs 14.46
- Over the weekend, the film made over Rs 12 crore
- Baadshaho also released this Friday
Here's how much Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has scored so far.
#ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: 14.46 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 3 stars out of 5. "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stays strictly within the limits of acceptability in dealing with a thorny theme that could easily have plunged into overt awkwardness. Lightheartedness is the cloak it wears to conceal its uneasy patches. Breezy enough at its core not to be bogged down by the weight of its daring and untested pivotal plot point is never less than entertaining," Mr Chatterjee wrote.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Both the films are directed by R S Prasanna.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released along with Baadshaho, the multi-starrer film, headlined by Ajay Devgn. The Milan Luthria-directed film has made over Rs 43 crore in three days.