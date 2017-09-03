Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Doubles The Score Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opened to make Rs 2.71 crore on its first day and has raked in Rs 5.56 crore on Saturday

110 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection: A still from the movie (Courtesy taranadarsh ) New Delhi: Highlights The movie has raked in Rs 5.56 crore on Saturday It opened to make Rs 2.71 crore on its first day It currently stands at Rs 8.27 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been watched and loved by many. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's film deals with the issue of 'gent's problem' and how it is treated like a taboo in most parts of the society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has widely been hailed for the choice of its subject but performed poorer than it's rival Baadshaho, with which it clashed at the box office. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat... Biz doubles actually," tweeted Mr Adarsh. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan currently stands at Rs 8.27 crore.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat... Biz doubles actually... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: Rs 8.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017



Earlier, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that the movie is expected to fetch better box office numbers over the weekend and Saturday's figures were proof that the prediction is turning out to be true: "Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun," Mr Adarsh had tweeted. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's second movie together after 2015's critically acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha.



, Saibal Chatterjee described that movie to be dealing with "a cockeyed take on a problem that is no laughing matter." He writes in his review: "This is highly tricky terrain but director R S Prasanna skirts around the potential pitfalls with the help of loads of maturity and a consistently light touch. The result: this comedic tale on love and lust caught in a zone of grave uncertainty never flirts with prurience."



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released along with Milan Luthria-directed Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film has made close to Rs 30 crore in two days.





