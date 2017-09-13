Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Makes 33 Crore

Karti Chidambaram summoned by CBI in Aircel Maxis corruption case tomorrow: Press Trust of India

R S Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has earned a whole lot of love both from cine-goers and the critics. The movie opened on September 1 and has brought in over Rs 33 crore in 12 days at the theatres, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie has already tackled two weekends, and this is how the collection figures for the second week look like: Friday - Rs 1.54 crore, Saturday Rs 2.95 crore, Sunday Rs 3.34 crore, Monday Rs 1.04 crore, Tuesday Rs 1.02 crore.has taken the total to Rs 33.92 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh.stars the much lovedAyushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles with the storyline being centred around the hush hush issue of a 'gent's problem.'On Monday, the director acknowledged the film's success also thanking his 'mentor,' 'brother' and 'protector' Aanand L Rai and the audience of course, in a series of tweets. "Thank you to the audience, critics, press, reviewers, for all the love and the word of mouth! May it continue growing," read one of his tweets. In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This is highly tricky terrain but director R S Prasanna skirts around the potential pitfalls with the help of loads of maturity and a consistently light touch. The result: this comedic tale on love and lust caught in a zone of grave uncertainty never flirts with prurience."On September 1, the much awaitedreleased along with Ajay Devgan's heist drama