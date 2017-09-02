Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Makes Rs 2.71 Crore Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has received a lukewarm response at the box office. The film, directed by R S Prasanna, has managed to collect Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day

Ayushmann and Bhumi in i>Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights
Ayushmann features as Mudit, who is dealing with a 'gent's problem'
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together
They earlier co-starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has received a lukewarm response at the box office. The film, directed by R S Prasanna, has managed to collect Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that the film's business is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder. In the film, Ayushmann features as a Gurgaon-based sales manager Mudit, who is dealing with a 'gent's problem.' Bhumi features as Sugandha.



See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that "mard who feels no dard. Here the hero's anguish and bewilderment are real and his frailties, physical and emotional, aren't blamed upon anybody else but himself. It is he who's got to sort it out in the mind and the body, with, of course, a great deal of help from the woman in his life."



"Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, breezy enough at its core not to be bogged down by the weight of its daring and untested pivotal plot point, is never less than entertaining," Mr Chatterjee added.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar's second film together after 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha.



The film released at the theatres with Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.





