Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Wins With Rs 40 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected Rs 40 crore in three weeks Ayushmann and Bhumi's film was produced by Aanand L Rai Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-released with Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which released three weeks ago, has been declared a hit by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's collection has dwindled and till Tuesday the film pocketed Rs 40.16 in India but the RS Prasanna-directed film is a winner at the box office. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opened in theatres at the start of September to fabulous reviews and even better word-of-mouth, which boosted the film's business.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 3] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 48 lakhs. Total: 40.16 cr. India biz. HIT. #SMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2017



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also borrowed from the reputation of Yash Raj Film's 2014 sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which Ayushamann and Bhumi co-starred for the first time - it was also Bhumi's debut film. Fans of Dum Laga Ke Haisha were hoping for a fabulous performance from Ayushamann and Bhumi and apparently they were not disappointed. "Together they ensure that the dual glue of earthy humour and believable situations prevents the ticklish central concept from falling apart," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan breezy enough at its core not to be bogged down by the weight of its daring and untested pivotal plot point, is never less than entertaining," he added and gave the film 3-Star rating out of five.



For the last three weeks, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan battled with Baadshaho (which released the same day), Arjun Rampal's Daddy, Kangana Ranaut's Simran and Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central - the last two release last week.



