Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dream Come True' Moment With Waheeda Rehman

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of her next film Haseena Parkar, recently had a "dream come true" moment and could not help but share it on Instagram. The Half Girlfriend star actually bumped into veteran actress Waheeda Rehman recently and quickly tagged it as one of the most memorable days of her life. Shraddha, who would not have let go off the acting legend without taking a picture with her, did exactly that and shared it with fans and followers on social media. "When dreams come true! Today is going to be one of the most special days for me. Met my most favourite actress in the whole world! Waheeda ji. She met me with the most beautiful smile... with warmth and kindness exuding from her," is how Shraddha shared her experience of having met her "most favourite" actress.
Highlights
- Shraddha Kapoor met Waheeda Rehman recently
- "When dreams come true," Shraddha captioned a pic
- "She met me with the most beautiful smile," Shraddha added
Shraddha Kapoor is "so happy."
Earlier this month, Shraddha also trended for another one of her Instagram posts, in which she featured with her grandparents. The picture also included legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (she is the cousin of Shraddha's late maternal grandfather - classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure) along with Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kapoor, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth.
Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar releases later this month. She plays the protagonist in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming gangster drama. Shraddha had to undergo physical changes for the character of a mafia queen in the film, which is a biopic on the life of Dawood Ibrahim's sister. This is the first time Shraddha will co-star with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.
Haseena Parkar will hit screens on September 22.