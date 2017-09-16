Shraddha Kapoor Visits Saina Nehwal's Residence, Gets Truly 'Pampered'

SAINA NEHWAL - The former World no 1 badminton player. An Indian girl. An inspiration to millions. A youth icon in the truest sense. Her journey to the top has been fascinating & I am honored to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film 'SAINA'. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. Wish me luck everyone. '#SAINA' is going to be directed by Amole Gupte & is produced by T series @nehwalsaina

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT