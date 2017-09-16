Shraddha Kapoor Visits Saina Nehwal's Residence, Gets Truly 'Pampered'

Highlights
- In one picture, Shraddha is seen enjoying a scrumptious meal
- In another pic, Saina's father is proudly showing his daughter's medal
- Earlier this month, Shraddha posted pictures from her training session
The Saina Nehwal biopic was announced last April. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte.
Saina Nehwal is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. She has represented India thrice in the Olympics.
In 2016, the Government of India conferred the Padma Bhushan - India's third highest civilian award - on her. Previously, top two sporting honours- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award- were also conferred on her.
When the film was announced, Shraddha shared her excitement with everyone on social media. She shared a picture of Saina Nehwal with a caption that read,"Saina Nehwal, the former world no 1 badminton player, an Indian girl, an inspiration to millions, a youth icon in the truest sense. Her journey to the top has been fascinating and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film Saina. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. Wish me luck everyone."
Shraddha Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Haseena Parkar. She is also busy shooting for her next Saaho with Prabhas.