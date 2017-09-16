Shraddha Kapoor Visits Saina Nehwal's Residence, Gets Truly 'Pampered'

The Saina Nehwal biopic was announced last April. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte

September 16, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor with Saina Nehwal (Image courtesy: nehwalsaina)

  1. In one picture, Shraddha is seen enjoying a scrumptious meal
  2. In another pic, Saina's father is proudly showing his daughter's medal
  3. Earlier this month, Shraddha posted pictures from her training session
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is training hard for her forthcoming film, which is a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The 30-year-old actress, who is being trained by Saina herself, has posted pictures of her visit to ace badminton player's home in Hyderabad. From enjoying a scrumptious meal to experiencing the feeling of pride while holding the Olympics medal, Shraddha is definitely lucky to be living this moment. In one of the pictures posted by Shraddha, she is seen being pampered by Saina's mother, who is serving her the delicacies which include poori, choley, kheer, halwa and fruit/milk juice. In another picture Saina's father is proudly showing his daughter's medal to the actress.

See the pictures posted by Shraddha Kapoor here:
 
 
 

Uncle proudly showed me her medals and wins. Here I'm holding her Olympic medal.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



Earlier this month, Shraddha posted pictures from her training session with Saina and her coach Pullela Gopichand.
 
 

Today training with the champ herself @nehwalsaina

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



The Saina Nehwal biopic was announced last April. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte.

Saina Nehwal is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. She has represented India thrice in the Olympics.

In 2016, the Government of India conferred the Padma Bhushan - India's third highest civilian award - on her. Previously, top two sporting honours- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award- were also conferred on her.

When the film was announced, Shraddha shared her excitement with everyone on social media. She shared a picture of Saina Nehwal with a caption that read,"Saina Nehwal, the former world no 1 badminton player, an Indian girl, an inspiration to millions, a youth icon in the truest sense. Her journey to the top has been fascinating and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film Saina. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. Wish me luck everyone."
 


Shraddha Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Haseena Parkar. She is also busy shooting for her next Saaho with Prabhas.
 

