Shraddha Kapoor Says Casting Her In Aashiqui 3 'Would Not Have Made Sense'

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting Haseena Parkar

Shraddha said Alia, Sidharth will be 'fabulous' together in Aashiqui 3
Shraddha featured in 2013 hit film Aashiqui 2
Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who featured in 2013 hit film Aashiqui 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, spoke to news agency PTI about not being a part of the film's third installment. Well, in case you are wondering who the stars of Aashiqui 3 are, let us tell you that it is one of Bollywood's favourite onscreen couple, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Shraddha Kapoor said that the duo will be 'fabulous' together in Aashiqui 3, which will be produced by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt. "I think it's great, it's amazing. Sidharth and Alia confirmed... And it will be fabulous (to see them)," the Ek Villain actress told PTI.



When asked on why she isn't featuring in the third installment of Aashiqui films, Shraddha Kapoor said that story of Aashiqui 2 ended perfectly.



"I feel it would not be possible to be part of Aashiqui 3. I think it was pretty much the end of Rahul (played by Aditya Roy Kapoor) and Aarohi's story. When he passes away, we culminate Aarohi's story there. It did not make sense for us to be cast. It's amazing they are continuing with it and both the films Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 touched so many hearts and I am sure the third one will also do," PTI quoted Shraddha Kapoor as saying.



Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, producers of Aashiqui 3, recently announced that Alia and Sidharth Malhotra will star in the film.



, which releases on September 22. She will also be seen romancing Prabhas in Saaho.



(With PTI inputs)



