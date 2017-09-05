Shraddha Kapoor Posts Pic With Grand Aaji Lata Mangeshkar And Family

Shraddha Kapoor posted a heartwarming picture with her family today, which also features Lata Mangeshkar

September 05, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor with her family. (Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shraddha instagrammed a cute pic with her aajis
  2. Shraddha's mother and aunt can also be seen in the pic
  3. "Catching up with my grand aajis," wrote Shraddha
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of upcoming film Haseena Parkar, posted a heartwarming picture with her grandparents today, which she captured on Sunday. India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha are comfortably seated on the sofa with others while Shraddha, her mother Shivangi Kapoor, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth Kapoor are crouched beside them. Shraddha's late maternal grandfather classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was the cousin of Lata and Usha Mangeshkar. The family is all smiles and looked very happy and cheerful in the picture. Shraddha captioned her post: "Catching up with my grand aajis (grandmother) after so long, day before yesterday."
 
 

Catching up with my grand aajis after so long day before yesterday

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



Isn't Shraddha's picture with her aajis adorable?

Shraddha Kapoor was very close to her maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, who died in August 2015. Talking about the love and magic he had spread with his songs, Shraddha Kapoor had paid an emotional tribute to him on Twitter. Here's what she had shared :
 
 

The Bollywood celebrities never fail to please us with adorable pictures with their grandparents.

Earlier this year, actress Alia Bhatt also shared a sweet picture with her grandmother.
 


Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for more than thousand Bollywood films and has sung in over 36 languages. She is known for her soulful melodies including Aayega Aanewala, Lag Jaa Gale and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Ye. Shraddha Kapoor has also sung songs like Sab Tera, Galliyan, Udja Re and Tere Mere Dil. Shraddha is the elder of Shivangi and actor Shakti Kapoor's two children. The siblings are set to share screen space for the first time in Haseena Parkar. The film depicts the journey of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The film is scheduled to release on September 22.

Trending

Shraddha Kapoorhaseena parkarlata mangeshkar

