Shraddha Kapoor Posts Pic With Grand Aaji Lata Mangeshkar And Family

Shraddha Kapoor was very close to her maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, who died in August 2015. Talking about the love and magic he had spread with his songs, Shraddha Kapoor had paid an emotional tribute to him on Twitter. Here's what she had shared :
Grand parents are the real treasures of our lives. And when they go...they make sure they leave behind a part of themselves, in you.— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 20, 2015
And for all the lucky ones out there who still have their nana-nanis, dada-dadis, give them your time!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 20, 2015
Earlier this year, actress Alia Bhatt also shared a sweet picture with her grandmother.
My beautiful grandmother turns 88! She sang a song on her birthday whilst playing the mouth organ! Now I know where I get my musical inclinations from! Her life is so inspiring! She's one of the most unique and special people I've had the privilege of knowing and loving! P.S - After taking this photograph she insisted that her hair didn't look upto to mark!
Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for more than thousand Bollywood films and has sung in over 36 languages. She is known for her soulful melodies including Aayega Aanewala, Lag Jaa Gale and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Ye. Shraddha Kapoor has also sung songs like Sab Tera, Galliyan, Udja Re and Tere Mere Dil. Shraddha is the elder of Shivangi and actor Shakti Kapoor's two children. The siblings are set to share screen space for the first time in Haseena Parkar. The film depicts the journey of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The film is scheduled to release on September 22.