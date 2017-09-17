Shraddha Kapoor On The Challenging Part Of Playing Saina Nehwal

Shraddha Kapoor is multi-tasking - she's busy promoting her upcoming film Haseena Parkar and in between, also training for her next role. Shraddha will play badminton champ Saina Nehwal in the yet-untitled biopic and opened up about the challenging bits of her new role. "It is a huge responsibility on all of us to make sure that we do a thorough job of presenting her on the big screen. It is a daunting and challenging job," news agency PTI quoted the Half Girlfriend actress as saying. Shraddha said her job is to portray a character who she can only describe as "tremendous and inspiring". "I feel her (Saina Nehwal) career is going great guns, especially the way she has bounced back after her injury, it is tremendous and so inspiring," added Shraddha.
But playing Saina is not the only "challenging" part about the movie - Shraddha has to ace the game of badminton, which has become her recent favourite. "I fell in love with the game when I started playing it. But it is very challenging. On the days when I practice badminton, my days are completely different and I am a different person when I don't play. I usually start playing it from 6 am in morning everyday for two hours or so," said Shraddha, who will be directed by Amole Gupte in the biopic.
"We aim to practice everyday but if my arms or legs get too sore then I don't do the class. I feel tempted to play that time as well but I have been advised not to play as I would get prone to injuries," the actress added. Shraddha recently caught up with Saina Nehwal at her residence in Hyderabad and shared updates on Instagram. Shraddha has also been training with the badminton champ's real life coach Pullela Gopichand but is always eager for feedback from Saina herself.
When asked if there will be a cameo by Saina Nehwal in the biopic, this is what Shraddha had to say: "It is all work in progress so you never know."
After Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor also has Prabhas' Saaho in the pipeline.