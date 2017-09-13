Shraddha Kapoor: Gained Weight, Used Prosthetics, Tried My Best To Play Haseena Parkar "I tried my best to gain weight and I managed to gain seven-eight kilos. We took help of prosthetics to make me look like Haseena Parkar," said Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously revealed she gained weight for her much anticipated role in Haseena Parkar , said: "I have played the role of Haseena to the best of my ability," reported news agency PTI. Shraddha told PTI that she got in touch with the underworld mafia queen's family to get a sense of the character, who she did not know of till she was approached for the role. "I loved the story. It's a real life character, who has suffered so much loss in her life. The film was challenging for me," said the 30-year-old actor, reported PTI., a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, releases on September 22.Shraddha said that she missed the opportunity to have met the real Haseena Parker but has tried to live up to the director's vision. "My approach towards doing this film was the same as any other film, it is based on the vision of the director and we have tried to stay true to the story and the character." Apoorva Lakhia directs both Shraddha and her brother Siddhanth (who plays Dawood) in the movie - this is the first time the brother-sister duo will be seen together on screen.Talking about her role, Shraddha elaborated: "I knew nothing about her. From family members you get personal anecdotes, how the person is in real life, the personality traits. The insight from her (Haseena's) family was valuable to try and understand how she needs to be portrayed on the big screen."Shraddha has visibly gained weight to play the older version of Haseena and said she needed prosthetics even after the extra kilos she put on. "I tried my best to gain weight and I managed to gain seven-eight kilos. We took help of prosthetics to make me look like Haseena Parkar. I have tried to imbibe her mannerisms and the way she speaks, walks etc. It is entirely my voice, we have not doctored it," PTI quoted Shraddha as saying.Shraddha Kapoor also has Prabhas' Saaho lined up next.(With PTI inputs)