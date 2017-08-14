Shobha Sen, Actress And Theatre Veteran, Dies At 93

Highlights Shobha Sen is survived by her daughter Bishnupriya Dutt Shobha Sen died at her Kolkata residence on Sunday Shobha Sen is the wife of late actor Utpal Dutt

Saddened at the passing of veteran theatre artiste Sobha Sen. My condolences to her family and friends — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 13, 2017

Actress and veteran theatre personality Shobha Sen, wife of late actor Utpal Dutt, died in Kolkata on Sunday. Ms Sen died at her residence in South Kolkata. She was 93. The actress died because of heart failure on Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. Ms Sen was suffering from age-related health conditions, family members of the late actress told news agency PTI. Apart from her plays, Shobha Sen co-starred with Utpal Dutt in films such as 1961's Bengali drama, also directed by Mr Dutt, Mrinal Sen's 1972 movieand 1983's. Shobha Sen and Utpal Dutt married in 1960. Shobha Sen is survived by her daughter Bishnupriya Dutt.Ms Sen's career includes acting in popular plays likeand. Shobha Sen famously featured in these plays as part of the Little Theatre Group, which she joined sometime between 1953 and 1954. The group was later renamed as People's Theatre Group. Ahead of joining the Little Theatre Group, Ms Sen was part of a group named Gananatya Sangstha, which she joined after completing graduation from Bethune College. She played the female lead in 1944'sas part of Gananatya Sangstha.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the veteran actress' death on Twitter, saying: "Saddened by the passing away of veteran theatre artiste Shobha Sen. My condolences to her family and friends."Shobha Sen is also remembered for films like 1981'sand 1979's, both movies directed by Utpal Dutt, and Gautam Ghose's(With PTI inputs)