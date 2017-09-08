Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Trend After Bouncers Beat Up Photographers. 'Appalled,' She Says Shilpa Shetty wrote: "I posed for them before I left and the next thing I knew, they got into fisticuffs violently when I left. They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job"

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights The bouncers attacked the paparazzi after Shilpa Shetty had left No one needs to be beaten for doing his job: Shilpa Shetty Esha Gupta also said that the fight was 'ridiculous'





On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra dined at the said Bandra restaurant (which is frequented by several Bollywood celebrities) and when they exited the restaurant a bunch of camerapersons were waiting to click their pictures. Shilpa and Raj reportedly posed and got into their car after which the bouncers lashed on two photographers and beat them up mercilessly.



Here are pictures of Shilpa and Raj happily posing for pictures, as the actress said on Instagram:













Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta wrote in comments: "OMG, this is ridiculous. People responsible should know they not above the law." Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff added: "That's awful!!! These guys are doing their job too. Respect everyone. Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda said: "Damn! This is crazy."



The restaurant released a statement condemning the incident and said that they're changing their security agency, which hired the bouncers. "We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved," their statement read, reports



Actress Shilpa Shetty condemned the ruthless bashing of the two photographers outside a Bandra restaurant where she dined last night saying she that was "appalled and disappointed." Shilpa Shetty wrote in the comments section of one of the videos of the fight, which was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani. "OMG, appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed up. Really unnecessary. I even posed for them before I left and the next thing I knew, they got into fisticuffs violently when I left. Feel bad for the paps they stand for hours sometimes for a shot. They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job," read Shilpa's comment.On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra dined at the said Bandra restaurant (which is frequented by several Bollywood celebrities) and when they exited the restaurant a bunch of camerapersons were waiting to click their pictures. Shilpa and Raj reportedly posed and got into their car after which the bouncers lashed on two photographers and beat them up mercilessly.Here are pictures of Shilpa and Raj happily posing for pictures, as the actress said on Instagram:actress Esha Gupta wrote in comments: "OMG, this is ridiculous. People responsible should know they not above the law." Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff added: "That's awful!!! These guys are doing their job too. Respect everyone.actress Kriti Kharbanda said: "Damn! This is crazy."The restaurant released a statement condemning the incident and said that they're changing their security agency, which hired the bouncers. "We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved," their statement read, reports Pinkvilla