Shilpa Shetty Posts A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Soulmate' Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is celebrating his 41st birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 09, 2017 14:13 IST
Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is celebrating his 41st birthday today and the actress has posted a special message for him on social media. The 42-year-old actress posted an adorable photograph with Raj Kundra and mentioned that she is happy to have found her 'soulmate' in this lifetime. In the picture, the birthday boy can be seen dressed in black t-shirt paired with denims and sporting a bearded look while Shilpa looks gorgeous in a monochrome top paired with pants. He has been cutely addressed as "Muchchad Cookie " by the Dhadkan actress. "Will track you down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds, in 100 forms.. will hunt and find you and choose you.. again and again.. Stay happy and blessed my Rock of Gibraltar," she wrote.

See the image shared by Shilpa Shetty here:
 


Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Sophie Choudry and Harbhajan Singh have also extended their best wishes for Raj Kundra on social media.

Bipasha Basu shared a photograph with Raj Kundra and captioned it as "The coolest and the most fun person everrrrrr. Stay blessed. Love and Hugs from the Monkeys."
 
 

Happy Happy Birthday @rajkundra9 ! The coolest and the most fun person everrrrrr Stay blessed Love and Hugs from the Monkeys

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Abhishek Bachchan posted a tweet that read, "Happy birthday to my mate and fellow defender. The wall of @PFH_AllStarFC the @TheRajKundra. ( He's known as the wall coz he doesn't move)"
 

See the posts by other celebrities here:
 
 
 
 

Raj Kundra shares his birthday with actor Akshay Kumar and he made sure to wish his Virgo mate. "Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and praaji @akshaykumar," he tweeted.
 

Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple have a son - Vivaan.

Happy Birthday, Raj Kundra!
 

