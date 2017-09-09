Shilpa Shetty Posts A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Soulmate' Raj Kundra

Highlights
- Shilpa posted a pic with Raj Kundra along with a heartwarming message
- Shilpa Shetty has cutely addressed Raj Kundra as "Muchchad Cookie"
- Bipasha, Abhishek Bachchan also wished Raj Kundra on social media
See the image shared by Shilpa Shetty here:
Happy Birthday my "Muchchad Cookie " .Happy I found u in this lifetime my soulmate @rajkundra9 ..Will track u down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds ,in a 100 forms.. will hunt and find u and choose you.. again and again.. .Stay happy and blessed my Rock of Gibraltar .#hubbylove #birthdayboy #youarethebestestfriend #bestesthubby #bestfather
Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Sophie Choudry and Harbhajan Singh have also extended their best wishes for Raj Kundra on social media.
Bipasha Basu shared a photograph with Raj Kundra and captioned it as "The coolest and the most fun person everrrrrr. Stay blessed. Love and Hugs from the Monkeys."
Abhishek Bachchan posted a tweet that read, "Happy birthday to my mate and fellow defender. The wall of @PFH_AllStarFC the @TheRajKundra. ( He's known as the wall coz he doesn't move)"
Happy birthday to my mate and fellow defender. The wall of @PFH_AllStarFC the @TheRajKundra. ( He's known as the wall coz he doesn't move)— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2017
See the posts by other celebrities here:
Happy Birthday buddy @TheRajKundra may this year be even more enterprising for you. Have a great one.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017
Happy bday to one of my fave peeps..sweet, funny, always full of new ideas & my fellow uk-ite turned mumbaikar! Biggest hug @TheRajKundrapic.twitter.com/2l6EV3yB16— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) September 9, 2017
A very happy birthday to the dynamic @TheRajKundra! Hope you have an amazing one brother! More power to you! Stay blessed!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) September 9, 2017
Happy birthday Veere @TheRajKundra have a good one..— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 9, 2017
Raj Kundra shares his birthday with actor Akshay Kumar and he made sure to wish his Virgo mate. "Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and praaji @akshaykumar," he tweeted.
Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and praaji @akshaykumar— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 8, 2017
Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple have a son - Vivaan.
Happy Birthday, Raj Kundra!