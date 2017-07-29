Shilpa Shetty 'Made A Lot Of Mistakes In Her Career' But...

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who recently walked the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising at the Indian Couture Week 2017, being held in Delhi, said that she did a lot of mistakes in her career and learnt a lot from them, reported news agency IANS. When asked about her style, inspiration and evolution, Shilpa said told IANS: "Style has to be very personal. I made lot of mistakes in my career but you learn. Experience is something that cannot be brought and I love the fact that I have learnt from my own mistakes I have seen that, I went through it and I learnt," reported IANS.
Highlights
- 'Style has to be very personal,' said Shilpa Shetty
- Shilpa Shetty shared that she learnt from her own mistakes
- Shilpa Shetty was speaking at the side-lines of the India Couture Week
Shilpa Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 1993's Baazigar and was last seen in Dishkiyaoon. She is popularly known for her films like Dhadkan and Mai Khiladi Tu Anari. She is married to businessman Raj Kundra. Together they both are parents to a 5 year old son, Viaan Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty rocked the ramp in an Indo-French brocade outfit at the Indian Couture Week. She looked gorgeous in an orange coloured ensemble from the shelves of celebrated designer Monisha Jaising. The Apne actress also said that she shares a lot of similarities with the designer. Shilpa also added, "I try to do different and I think that is the common thread between the designer and me, and the other thing that is common between us is the fact she likes to be a trend setter not trend follower."
.
The Indian Couture Week had a starry night with Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty walking the ramp. The celebrities were adorned in glamorous outfits by different couturiers that included Shyamal and Bhumika, Anju Modi, Reynu Taandon and Manav Gangwani. (With inputs from IANS)