She Paid More Taxes: Rahul Ravindran Slams Snapdeal Ad, Wife Chinmayi Cheers

Highlights
- "My wife filed higher returns than I did last year," he tweeted
- "She pays for her own online or otherwise shopping," his tweet read
- "This is the kinda man one should be with, ladies," Chinmayi wrote
Here's Rahul Ravindran's tweet:
My wife filed higher returns than I did last year and pays for her own online or otherwise shopping. She ain't gotta run anywhere. #Sexisthttps://t.co/vgcL97fd0L— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
Rahul's tweet received instant approval from his wife Chinmayi, a popular singer and radio jockey:
This is the kinda man one should be with, ladies. I hope you (and your parents) choose well. Happy Independence Day.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 15, 2017
Several others praised the actor as well. "Silly ad," said one commenter; "Thanks for calling it out," said another. Our favourite was this one: "Where can we find guys like you? Asking for a friend." There were also others who didn't think Snapdeal's tweet was offensive. "Instinctive, unnecessary spending which is perfectly alright to me. Classic example of reading too much into a simple ad & going offensive. It's no where mentioned that she's spending husband's money. I spend for my own shopping too but my man always cautions abt," read one response to Rahul Ravindran's post.
In the comments thread, Rahul Ravindran reinforced his point:
Such seemingly harmless jokes keep reinforcing unhealthy stereotypes.. and make sure women are largely thought of in such terms. I know as..— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
...many men who spend unwisely on shopping. How can such jokes are never made on men or grnder neutrally. Ask ur self. Such conditioning...— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
..understood like this. Fight it.. call it out.. and people will stop. So that a couple of generations later kids won't have such...— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
...has for long made women the butt of such jokes... and ensured they're always portrayed like this in pop culture.. and often also...— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
..conditioning when they grow up. And you women will have the equal respect that is your right.— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017
Months ago, Chinmayi Sripaada's online petition against tweets that threaten rape went viral. The petition was addressed to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey after the singer received such tweets.
Rahul Ravindran, 36, and Chinmayi Sripaada, 32, married in 2014. The actor has appeared in Telugu films such as Andala Rakshasi, Ala Ela and Tiger. He has also acted in several Tamil films. Chinmayi Sripaada is best-known for her playback work in films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara.