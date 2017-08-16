She Paid More Taxes: Rahul Ravindran Slams Snapdeal Ad, Wife Chinmayi Cheers

Highlights "My wife filed higher returns than I did last year," he tweeted "She pays for her own online or otherwise shopping," his tweet read "This is the kinda man one should be with, ladies," Chinmayi wrote

My wife filed higher returns than I did last year and pays for her own online or otherwise shopping. She ain't gotta run anywhere. #Sexisthttps://t.co/vgcL97fd0L — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017

This is the kinda man one should be with, ladies. I hope you (and your parents) choose well. Happy Independence Day. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 15, 2017

Such seemingly harmless jokes keep reinforcing unhealthy stereotypes.. and make sure women are largely thought of in such terms. I know as.. — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017

...many men who spend unwisely on shopping. How can such jokes are never made on men or grnder neutrally. Ask ur self. Such conditioning... — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017

..understood like this. Fight it.. call it out.. and people will stop. So that a couple of generations later kids won't have such... — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017

...has for long made women the butt of such jokes... and ensured they're always portrayed like this in pop culture.. and often also... — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017

..conditioning when they grow up. And you women will have the equal respect that is your right. — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 15, 2017