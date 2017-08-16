She Paid More Taxes: Rahul Ravindran Slams Snapdeal Ad, Wife Chinmayi Cheers

Rahul Ravindran criticized an online shopping portal for their 'sexist' advertisement

Chinmayi Sripaada and Rahul Ravindran married in 2014 (Image courtesy: chinmayisripaada)

  1. "My wife filed higher returns than I did last year," he tweeted
  2. "She pays for her own online or otherwise shopping," his tweet read
  3. "This is the kinda man one should be with, ladies," Chinmayi wrote
Actor Rahul Ravindran, who is married to singer Chinmayi Sripaada, is winning the Internet with a tweet criticising a Snapdeal ad slammed as sexist. "My wife filed higher returns than I did last year and pays for her own online or otherwise shopping. She ain't gonna run anywhere," Rahul tweeted, with the hashtag 'sexist.' He was referencing e-commerce portal Snapdeal's tweet in which a film clip of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan running was accompanied by the text, "Running to the door before your husband finds out how much online shopping you did." The clip was from Aishwarya's film Jazbaa; Snapdeal's tweet has now been deleted.

Here's Rahul Ravindran's tweet:
 

Rahul's tweet received instant approval from his wife Chinmayi, a popular singer and radio jockey:
 

Several others praised the actor as well. "Silly ad," said one commenter; "Thanks for calling it out," said another. Our favourite was this one: "Where can we find guys like you? Asking for a friend." There were also others who didn't think Snapdeal's tweet was offensive. "Instinctive, unnecessary spending which is perfectly alright to me. Classic example of reading too much into a simple ad & going offensive. It's no where mentioned that she's spending husband's money. I spend for my own shopping too but my man always cautions abt," read one response to Rahul Ravindran's post.

In the comments thread, Rahul Ravindran reinforced his point:
 
 
 
 
 

Months ago, Chinmayi Sripaada's online petition against tweets that threaten rape went viral. The petition was addressed to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey after the singer received such tweets.

Rahul Ravindran, 36, and Chinmayi Sripaada, 32, married in 2014. The actor has appeared in Telugu films such as Andala Rakshasi, Ala Ela and Tiger. He has also acted in several Tamil films. Chinmayi Sripaada is best-known for her playback work in films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara.
 

