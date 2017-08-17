Shamita Shetty Is Making A Debut Again, This Time In Web Series Called Yo Ke Hua Bro Actress Shamita Shetty will feature as an aware and confident girl named Suman in a web series titled Yo Ke Hua Bro

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Shamita Shetty: Web is the way forward.(Image courtesy:Shamita Shetty) New Delhi: Highlights "Web is the way forward," said Shamita Shetty Shamita will play Suman, who is simple and sweet Yo Ke Hua Bro also features actors Aparshakti, Gaurav and Ridhima Yo Ke Hua Bro. Shamita, who was present at the screening of her upcoming web series, said, "This is the perfect time to experiment with the platform," reports news agency IANS. The 38-year-old actress also said, "I had not planned to work in a web series, but everything is digital now. It is something that is easily accessible and everyone has the internet which you can access on your phone, laptop and a lot of other mediums even when travelling. Web is the way forward. It is the perfect time to experiment here," reports IANS. Yo Ke Hua Bro also marks Shamita's return to acting after 2008's Tamil film Naan Aval Adhu.



In 2011, Shamita Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, took a break from films.



Back to Shamita's web-series, the Zeher actress shared the details of Yo Ke Hua Bro and said, "It is a fun series, has some really great fun moments. As far as my character is concerned, I play Suman who is a simple sweet girl, a character you can relate to. But as the story progresses, you see a 100 per cent change in her personality. She is very aware and confident of her sexuality and knows how to get her way."



The web series reportedly also features actors Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit. Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is best known known for his portrayal of Mikesh Chaudhary in popular web-series Permanent Roommates, will make a special appearance in Yo Ke Hua Bro, as a policeman, reports IANS.



Yo Ke Hua Bro will be live on VOOT from August 18.



(With IANS inputs)



Her actress sister Shilpa Shetty told mid-day that Shamita is taking a sabbatical and will pursue a course in interior designing in London. Shilpa, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra, told mid-day , "We all felt this was the right move for her to make."