Shahid Kapoor's Picture With Daughter Misha And Wife Mira Is Cute Beyond Words

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently holidaying with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, posted an adorable family picture, which no fan of the Shaandaar actor would want to miss. In Shahid Kapoor's picture, Misha is comfortably sandwiched between her parents and just look at that faint smile (puts kala teeka). We guess Misha loves to be clicked. Little Misha looks super cute in a mauve jacket accessorised with a white hair band. Shahid captioned the pic: "Best times." Shahid, 36, seems to be enjoying his family time but still manages to take out time to keep his fans and followers updated. PS: It's almost time for Misha's first birthday (on August 26).
Highlights
- Shahid shared a pic with Mira and Misha from vacation
- Misha looked adorable sandwiched between her parents
- "Best times," Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture
The picture will surely take your heart away:
Earlier, Shahid had also shared a picture of himself with Misha, in which they appear to be having a great time outdoors.
Shahid, Mira and Misha's holiday pictures are too cute to handle. Take a look at Shahid's holiday pictures here:
Love is in the air:
After his vacation, Shahid Kapoor will resume filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, in which he plays the role of Ratan Singh. Padmavati features Deepika Padukone in the titular role while Ranveer Singh plays antagonist Alauddin Khilji. The film is expected to release later this year.